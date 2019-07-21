Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.25 target price on the stock.
Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.57. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.29 and a quick ratio of 31.73.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.