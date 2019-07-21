Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.25 target price on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.57. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.29 and a quick ratio of 31.73.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,633,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,197,756.47. Also, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,120.88. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,280 over the last quarter.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.