Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$54.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.42 and a twelve month high of C$61.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

