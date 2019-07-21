Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KIN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.