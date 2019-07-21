KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IBM (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for IBM in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $14.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.18.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 69.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Shares of IBM opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.