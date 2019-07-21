KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $25.83 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.