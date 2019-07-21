KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,142,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,041,000 after buying an additional 508,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,170,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,211,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 67,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KBR by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 422,548 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

