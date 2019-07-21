Just Eat’s (JE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of MJ Gleeson to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 787.19 ($10.29).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 626.20 ($8.18) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 619.57.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.