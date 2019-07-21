JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 414

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 531.77 ($6.95).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 544.60 ($7.12) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

