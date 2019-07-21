JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 53.77.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.