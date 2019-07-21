Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Iteris has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iteris by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Iteris by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.