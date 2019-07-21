IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark raised from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.40.
IPGP stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55.
In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,074 shares of company stock worth $4,472,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
