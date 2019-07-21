Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $528.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.85.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,454. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

