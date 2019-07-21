Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Sells $851,362.47 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $851,362.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,250.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $791,642.52.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

