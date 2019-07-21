Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Sells $851,362.47 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $851,362.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,250.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $791,642.52.
Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tennant
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
