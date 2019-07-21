Insider Buying: Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) Insider Buys 769,230 Shares of Stock

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) insider Richard Boon bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £53,846.10 ($70,359.47).

Shares of DODS opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Dods Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.84 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.95.

About Dods Group

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

