Insider Buying: Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) Insider Buys 769,230 Shares of Stock

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) insider Richard Boon bought 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £53,846.10 ($70,359.47).
Shares of DODS opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Dods Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.84 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.95.
About Dods Group
