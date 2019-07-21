Independent Research Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.77 ($61.36).

BNR opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.04.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

