Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.16. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

