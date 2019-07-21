Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

HCFT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.