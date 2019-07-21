HSBC Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.67 ($10.08).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.21 ($7.23) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

