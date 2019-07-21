HSBC Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBF has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.64 ($44.93).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of GBF stock opened at €25.52 ($29.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €24.34 ($28.30) and a fifty-two week high of €45.14 ($52.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.