HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE HSBC opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42. HSBC has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

