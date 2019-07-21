HSBC Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €14.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.11).

EPA ENGI opened at €13.75 ($15.99) on Thursday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.36.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

