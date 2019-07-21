Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings. Hornbeck Offshore Services reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.06). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOS. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 98,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

