Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of HLT traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. 3,074,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

