Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.93 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

