Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $265,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,024 shares of company stock worth $2,177,731 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Healthequity by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

