Head-To-Head Contrast: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Medidata Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -1.85% -3.50% -1.32% Medidata Solutions 7.99% 9.28% 5.79%

Dropbox has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medidata Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Medidata Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 6 0 2.75 Medidata Solutions 0 10 1 0 2.09

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. Medidata Solutions has a consensus price target of $84.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Medidata Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Medidata Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Medidata Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.39 billion 8.24 -$484.90 million ($1.31) -18.65 Medidata Solutions $635.70 million 8.89 $51.92 million $0.96 94.53

Medidata Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medidata Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management. It also provides professional services, such as implementation, sponsor enablement, strategic consulting, partner support, and e-learning and training. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force and through relationships with channel and strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and other non-profit organizations; and contract research organizations and other entities engaged in clinical trials. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

