Head-To-Head Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 2U alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 2U and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 8 0 2.73 Elastic 0 7 6 0 2.46

2U currently has a consensus target price of $72.91, indicating a potential upside of 86.28%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $93.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given 2U’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $411.77 million 5.56 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -62.13 Elastic $271.65 million 27.41 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -54.89

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -10.19% -5.85% -4.92% Elastic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elastic beats 2U on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.