Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:HWC opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $299.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

In other news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $45,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $123,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $101,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,017,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,823,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,767,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

