Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $$3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

