Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $25.23 on Friday. Halma has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.