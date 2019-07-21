Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Financial Survey

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.8% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Guaranty Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 4.13 $8.83 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancorp $159.75 million 3.81 $38.62 million $1.53 13.56

Guaranty Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Guaranty Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.88%. Given Guaranty Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Guaranty Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.55% 10.43% 1.12% Guaranty Bancorp 28.50% 13.05% 1.45%

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising private banking, investment management, and trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 branches located in Colorado's Front Range consisting of the Denver metropolitan area; and an investment management firms. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in 2008. Guaranty Bancorp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

