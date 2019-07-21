Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 192 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 192 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOLV-B. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 160.82.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 150.10 on Thursday. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 143.90.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

