Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOCO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valener from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

