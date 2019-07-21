GNC (GNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GNC (NYSE:GNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.30 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. GNC’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect GNC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GNC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNC opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54. GNC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.65.

GNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.