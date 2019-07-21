GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 115,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,040. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.