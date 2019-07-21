GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

