Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 861570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $76,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $61,373,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 826,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 561,747 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,206,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,980,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gentex by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 989,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

