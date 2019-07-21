Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEL. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:GEL opened at $23.07 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -288.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,578.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,161. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,676,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,868,000 after buying an additional 1,108,673 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genesis Energy by 603.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 535,295 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $3,174,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

