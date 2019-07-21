General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,640,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,385,528. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

