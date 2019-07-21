GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

GATX stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $315,546.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,703,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of GATX by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,117,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

