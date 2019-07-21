FY2019 EPS Estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SSAAY opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

