Foundation Mastercard Sells 7,950 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $2,194,041.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $275.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.78. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.63. The company has a market cap of $282.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,105,000 after purchasing an additional 704,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

