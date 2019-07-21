First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We view operating EPS as $0.30 (ex the securities gain), above consensus forecasts of $0.29. PPNR of $50.6 million was above consensus forecast of $49.9 million, boosted by strong mortgage fee income. Lower LLP expense also contributed $0.01 to EPS. Our rating is Equal-Weight. KEY POINTS: Positive Takeaways. Loan growth of +6.0% LQA was above consensus forecast of +5%. Fee income was solid at $27.3 million vs. street forecast of $26.1 million, and was above our estimate and driven by strong mortgage. LLP expense of $600k came in below expectations of $1.5 million. NCOs were just 4 bps, below consensus forecast of 9 bps.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.86 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.61 per share, for a total transaction of $184,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 394,913 shares in the company, valued at $24,330,589.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $663,178. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 160,318 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

