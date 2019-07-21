First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

