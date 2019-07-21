Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 573 ($7.49) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,325 ($43.45).

FEVR opened at GBX 2,193 ($28.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,021 ($26.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,376.04.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

