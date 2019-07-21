Experian (LON:EXPN) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,221.11 ($29.02).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,463 ($32.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Experian news, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

