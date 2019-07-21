EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,707,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $67,273,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,904,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.