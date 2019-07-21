E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,834.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

