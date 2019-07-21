Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CBS Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Equities researchers at Loop Capital dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CBS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital analyst A. Gould now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Loop Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. CBS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

CBS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. CBS has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.