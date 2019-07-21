Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of EPD opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

